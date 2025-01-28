Northern Ireland missing: Increasing concern for the well-being of missing person Vincent Dunne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the well-being of missing person Vincent Dunne.

A post on Police West Belfast said that police believe Vincent may be in the Portadown area from Wednesday 22nd January 2025.

Vincent is described as being 5ft 11ins tall and of a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, jeans, an army style waterproof coat, carrying a fishing rod and a backpack.