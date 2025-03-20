Northern Ireland missing: Increasing concern for welfare of Emma O'Neill last seen in Royal Victoria Hospital at approximately 2.45am today

Police West Belfast becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Emma O’Neill.

According to a post on Police West Belfast ‘Emma was last sighted in the area of the Royal Victoria Hospital at approximately 02.45am on Thursday 20th March 2025’.

She is described as being 31-years-old, 5 foot 6ins tall and of a slim build.

When last seen her blonde hair was in a plait and she was wearing brown leggings and a charcoal cardigan.