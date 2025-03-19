Northern Ireland missing: Urgent appeal to find Maggie Lawrence last seen wearing a black coat with cream fur

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 19th Mar 2025, 10:34 BST
Updated 19th Mar 2025, 10:36 BST

Police are concerned for the welfare of Maggie Lawrence.

A post on Police West Belfast says she was ‘last seen on Sunday, 16th March at midday in the Falls Road area’.

Maggie was last seen wearing ‘black trousers and a black coat with cream fur’.

Police are ‘appealing to anyone with information about Maggie's whereabouts to contact 101 quoting reference 146 of 17/03/5’.

