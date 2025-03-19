Northern Ireland missing: Urgent appeal to find Maggie Lawrence last seen wearing a black coat with cream fur
Police are concerned for the welfare of Maggie Lawrence.
A post on Police West Belfast says she was ‘last seen on Sunday, 16th March at midday in the Falls Road area’.
Maggie was last seen wearing ‘black trousers and a black coat with cream fur’.
Police are ‘appealing to anyone with information about Maggie's whereabouts to contact 101 quoting reference 146 of 17/03/5’.
