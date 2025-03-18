Northern Ireland missing: Welfare appeal for missing Michael Parnham who was last seen wearing a dark coloured tracksuit

Police are concerned for the welfare of Michael Parnham who was last seen in the vicinity of Rathmore Gardens, Antrim on Sunday 16th March 2025 at approximately 10:00 hours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An appeal on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey says that Michael who is 29-years-old and is of a slim build and approximately 5ft 6ins tall with short dirty fair hair and blue eyes.

It adds that Michael was last seen wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.

If anyone has any information that could help police locate Michael, please contact us on either 101 or 999 and quote the serial 1520 of 17/03/25.