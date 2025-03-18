Northern Ireland missing: Welfare appeal for missing Michael Parnham who was last seen wearing a dark coloured tracksuit
Police are concerned for the welfare of Michael Parnham who was last seen in the vicinity of Rathmore Gardens, Antrim on Sunday 16th March 2025 at approximately 10:00 hours.
An appeal on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey says that Michael who is 29-years-old and is of a slim build and approximately 5ft 6ins tall with short dirty fair hair and blue eyes.
It adds that Michael was last seen wearing a dark coloured tracksuit.
If anyone has any information that could help police locate Michael, please contact us on either 101 or 999 and quote the serial 1520 of 17/03/25.
See less
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.