Northern Ireland traffic: Busy road closed in both directions after collision near junction

By Gemma Murray
Published 9th Apr 2025, 09:58 BST
Motorists are advised that the Andersonstown Road in west Belfast is currently closed in both directions following a road traffic collision near the junction with Dunmisk Park.

A PSNI statement asks the public to’please avoid the area and seek alternative routes for your journey’.

