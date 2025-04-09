Northern Ireland traffic: Busy road closed in both directions after collision near junction
Motorists are advised that the Andersonstown Road in west Belfast is currently closed in both directions following a road traffic collision near the junction with Dunmisk Park.
A PSNI statement asks the public to’please avoid the area and seek alternative routes for your journey’.
