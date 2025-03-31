Northern Ireland traffic: Motorists stopped driving at 102 mph and 98 mph on M1 motorway
In the post they say: ‘Tonight on the M1 officers from Mahon Road station detected a number of drivers showing little regard for the speed limit.
‘The driver of the Mazda claimed his speedometer wasn't working so he wasn't aware he was doing 102 mph.
‘He'll have an opportunity to explain this to a court in the coming weeks.
‘The driver of the Audi RS4 was detected at 98 mph after he overtook one of our unmarked vehicles.
‘He received a Fixed Penalty Notice for excess speed and will receive 3 penalty points and a fine of £65’.
