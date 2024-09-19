Northern Ireland traffic: Saintfield Road in Castlereagh is currently closed in both directions following a two vehicle road traffic collision
The Saintfield Road in Castlereagh is currently closed in both directions near its junctions with the Cairnshill Road and the Purdysburn Road following a two vehicle road traffic collision.
A statement from the PSNI says that diversions are in place however motorists can expect delays in the area.
