Northern Ireland traffic: Saintfield Road in Castlereagh is currently closed in both directions following a two vehicle road traffic collision

By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Sep 2024, 14:56 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2024, 15:05 BST
The Saintfield Road in Castlereagh is currently closed in both directions near its junctions with the Cairnshill Road and the Purdysburn Road following a two vehicle road traffic collision.

A statement from the PSNI says that diversions are in place however motorists can expect delays in the area.

