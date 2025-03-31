Northern Ireland traffic: Three people rushed to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Lambeg

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 31st Mar 2025, 08:12 BST
NIASNIAS
NIAS
Three people have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Lambeg, Co Antrim.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they received a report of the crash in the Lambeg Road area at 4.40pm on Sunday.

And following assessment and treatment at the scene, three people were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.

Police said the Lambeg Road is closed in both directions with diversions in place at the junctions with Bells Lane and River Road.

