Northern Ireland traffic: Three people rushed to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Lambeg

NIAS

Three people have been rushed to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Lambeg, Co Antrim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said they received a report of the crash in the Lambeg Road area at 4.40pm on Sunday.

And following assessment and treatment at the scene, three people were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital.