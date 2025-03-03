Northern Ireland traffic: Two patients rushed to hospital after collision on M2 motorway this morning

Two patients were rushed to hospital after an early morning collision on the M2 motorway at Fortwilliam this morning – which led to long delays for motorists in the area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that "Firefighters were called to reports of a 2 vehicle a road traffic collision on Fortwilliam Roundabout, York Street”.

It added that “firefighters arrived and both cars were well alight” and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used 2 hose reels to extinguish the fire”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile both occupants were self-rescued prior to the arrival of Firefighters and they were left in the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Meanwhile, a NIAS spokesman said that “following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance”.