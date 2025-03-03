Northern Ireland traffic: Two patients rushed to hospital after collision on M2 motorway this morning

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 3rd Mar 2025, 07:33 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 13:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Two patients were rushed to hospital after an early morning collision on the M2 motorway at Fortwilliam this morning – which led to long delays for motorists in the area.

In a statement a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that "Firefighters were called to reports of a 2 vehicle a road traffic collision on Fortwilliam Roundabout, York Street”.

It added that “firefighters arrived and both cars were well alight” and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used 2 hose reels to extinguish the fire”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile both occupants were self-rescued prior to the arrival of Firefighters and they were left in the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Meanwhile, a NIAS spokesman said that “following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance”.

Later a PSNI spokesman confirmed that the M2 motorway at Fortwilliam had now re-opened.

Related topics:Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice