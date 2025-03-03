Northern Ireland traffic: Two patients rushed to hospital after collision on M2 motorway this morning
In a statement a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said that "Firefighters were called to reports of a 2 vehicle a road traffic collision on Fortwilliam Roundabout, York Street”.
It added that “firefighters arrived and both cars were well alight” and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used 2 hose reels to extinguish the fire”.
Meanwhile both occupants were self-rescued prior to the arrival of Firefighters and they were left in the care of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
Meanwhile, a NIAS spokesman said that “following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to Royal Victoria Hospital by Ambulance”.
Later a PSNI spokesman confirmed that the M2 motorway at Fortwilliam had now re-opened.
