Pedestrian killed in Newtownabbey fatal collision, aged 77, is named by police

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The victim of the fatal collision in Newtownabbey has been named.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She was Carole Graham, aged 77 and from the Newtownabbey area.

The collision happened at about 5pm on Monday involving the victim, who was a pedestrian, and a white Kia Sportage.

It happened on the Antrim Road, Glengormley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI

The PSNI said: “Detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1168 13/01/25.