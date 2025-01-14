Pedestrian killed in Newtownabbey fatal collision, aged 77, is named by police

By Adam Kula
Published 14th Jan 2025, 17:22 BST
The victim of the fatal collision in Newtownabbey has been named.

She was Carole Graham, aged 77 and from the Newtownabbey area.

The collision happened at about 5pm on Monday involving the victim, who was a pedestrian, and a white Kia Sportage.

It happened on the Antrim Road, Glengormley.

The PSNIThe PSNI
The PSNI said: “Detectives from the Collision Investigation Unit are examining the circumstances of the collision.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or who has CCTV, dash-cam or other footage which could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1168 13/01/25.

"Information can also be submitted online at http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport .”

