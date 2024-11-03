Police and family increasingly concerned over missing 20-year-old Lester McLennan

Lester McLennan

​​Police in Coleraine and the family of missing 20 year old Lester McLennan say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

It is believed that Lester travelled to the Giant’s Causeway area from Belfast by bus at approximately 9.30am on Friday (1st November).

Lester is described as a white male, 6’3” tall, of slim build with light brown hair and was wearing black glasses, light beige trousers with a dark belt, walking boots, a long grey coat to below the knee and a dark zip up jacket. Lester was also carrying a black backpack.

Police are appealing to Lester or anyone who may have seen him on Friday or Saturday (1st or 2nd November) to contact them in Coleraine on 101, quoting reference number 76 02/11/24.