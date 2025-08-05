Police close road between Scarva and Banbridge after two vehicle road traffic collision
Police have closed the Glenloughan Road, between Banbridge and Scarva, near its junction with the Loughbrickland Road, following a two vehicle road traffic collision.
Police have advised road users to seek alternative routes if possible.
