Police close road between Scarva and Banbridge after two vehicle road traffic collision

By Gemma Murray
Published 5th Aug 2025, 16:10 BST
Updated 5th Aug 2025, 16:11 BST
Police have closed the Glenloughan Road, between Banbridge and Scarva, near its junction with the Loughbrickland Road, following a two vehicle road traffic collision.

Police have advised road users to seek alternative routes if possible.

