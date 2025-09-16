Police, fire and ambulance training exercise shuts part of Belfast city centre

The PSNI are among several emergency services taking part in the exercise.

A training exercise for the emergency services has closed of part of Belfast city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queens Quay, which runs close to the SSE Arena, has been sealed off so the PSNI, the Fire Service, paramedics, the Coastguard and Belfast Harbour Police can test how well they’d work together in a major incident.

The simulated emergency in the city’s Harbour Estate is to check the combined “preparedness, response and collaborative working” of the bodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It began at 8pm and runs until 11pm, and means Queen’s Quay from the front of the SSE Arena will be closed from its roundabout. A car park in the area will remain open and can be accessed from either side of the closure.