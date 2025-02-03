Police give details of latest example of wild speeding after teenager caught doing 114mph
They said that the driver was 18, and was carrying passengers – and that, by stopping them, the police patrol may have saved their lives.
It is just the most recent example of extreme speeding that the News Letter has reported on.
See these other cases:
The PSNI’s Road Policing and Safety team posted on its Facebook account at 11.30pm last night: “114mph. Not on a dual carriageway. Not on a motorway. This happened this evening on a single carriageway A road heading towards Moira.
"It’s just possible that we may have saved the lives of the 18-year-old driver and three young passengers by stopping them in their tracks.
"We’ve been to enough serious collisions where an excess of speed and lack of experience have combined to cause a devastating impact on the families and friends left behind.
"Obviously the driver will soon be in front of the magistrate.
"No apologies but repeating ourselves here, but speed kills.”