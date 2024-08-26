Portaferry RNLI crew rescue 3 young adults and 2 dogs cut off by the tide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portaferry RNLI pagers sounded at 2.42pm on Thursday August 26 afternoon to assist 3 young adults and 2 dogs stranded on Rough Island after the incoming tide covered the Island Hill causeway.

Helm Scott Blackwood, with crew members James Couper, Chris Jenkins and Ollie Rogers launched the inshore lifeboat Blue Peter V into a moderate 12 knot, force 4 breeze.

On arrival at Rough Island one member of the volunteer lifeboat crew was put ashore and the casualties were found quickly and observed to be well.

With weather conditions worsening and faced with a wait of several hours before the tide would drop sufficiently for them to safely walk back across the causeway, the decision was made to get them onboard the lifeboat and take them back to the slipway close to Island Hill car park.

The lifeboat departed the scene at 4.05pm and returned to the station.

Speaking later, helm Scott Blackwood said:”Rough Island lies at the top of Strangford Lough between Newtownards and Comber and is accessible on foot at low tide by the Island Hill causeway.

It’s a lovely part of the Lough and used often by dog walkers.

“When the girls realised the tide was coming in they did the right thing, stayed on the island and called 999 requesting the help of the Coastguard.

Portaferry RNLI launch on service

As the tide comes in and covers the causeway, it quickly disappears from sight and you can go from ankle deep to very deep water in just a few seconds.

“We live in a digital world and most of us carry a smart phone in our pocket.

There are several apps available which enable us to check the tide times and weather conditions wherever we are.

“We would urge anyone who lives, or regularly walks, close to the shore to download a tide times app and check it, and the weather, before venturing out.

Should you find yourself in trouble or see someone else in difficulty, call 999 or 112 and ask for the