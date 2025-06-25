Probe into overnight house fire in Northern Ireland housing estate - two people in house treated at scene

Police are appealing for information following a report of a fire at a house in north Belfast in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday 25th June.

In a statement PSNI Inspector Hamilton said: “At approximately 2am, we received a report of a house on fire in the Silverstream Drive area. “Officers along with other emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished. “Two people, who were in the property at the time were treated at the scene by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of the fire and I am appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area or to anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with the investigation to contact police on 101 quoting reference 76 25/06/25.” A report can also be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org