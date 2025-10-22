Renewed appeal into single-vehicle collision in east Belfast where motorcyclist William Hunter later died

By Gemma Murray
Published 22nd Oct 2025, 14:04 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 14:20 BST
Detectives from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit continuing to investigate a single-vehicle collision in east Belfast last month have issued a renewed appeal.

On Sunday, 28th September at approximately 11.45pm, police received a report of a collision involving a motorcycle in the Castlereagh Road area.

The rider of the motorcycle, 37-year-old William Hunter from the Belfast area, sadly later died from his injuries in hospital.

The PSNI statement ads that as part of their ongoing enquiries they are seeking to identify the driver of a car which turned from the Castlereagh Road, Belfast onto Willowfield Street on Sunday, 28th September at around 11:45pm.

We believe this person may be able to assist us with our investigation.

If this was you, please make contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 1693 28/09/25.

