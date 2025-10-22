Renewed appeal into single-vehicle collision in east Belfast where motorcyclist William Hunter later died

Detectives from the Police Service’s Collision Investigation Unit continuing to investigate a single-vehicle collision in east Belfast last month have issued a renewed appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday, 28th September at approximately 11.45pm, police received a report of a collision involving a motorcycle in the Castlereagh Road area.

The rider of the motorcycle, 37-year-old William Hunter from the Belfast area, sadly later died from his injuries in hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The PSNI statement ads that as part of their ongoing enquiries they are seeking to identify the driver of a car which turned from the Castlereagh Road, Belfast onto Willowfield Street on Sunday, 28th September at around 11:45pm.

We believe this person may be able to assist us with our investigation.