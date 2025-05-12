Ross Doherty: Best friend starts fundraiser for teen who needs brain operations after single punch attack outside bar
The punch resulted in a massive brain bleed, a fractured skull, and severe traumatic brain injury, requiring multiple surgeries.
He was in and out of several hospitals, including the Mater, Royal Victoria and Musgrave Park Hospital, where he underwent three major brain surgeries, with one more still to go.
But despite the grim prognosis – and after four months in the hospital – Ross was finally discharged on May 7 and is now back home with his family.
Getting Ross home marks the beginning of a long recovery journey.
His family are now focused on adapting their home to make it more accessible for Ross as he continues to heal.
The appeal which hopes to raise more than £2,000 is aimed at adapting their home, covering additional medical expenses, and providing ongoing care as Ross works towards rebuilding his life.
The appeal says: “A night out on the 7th January to Wetherspoons, one punch to the mouth which knocked him out causing him to fall backwards full force onto the hard icy ground”.
It says Ross was in hospital “4 months exactly, 17 weeks or 121 days”.
“Thankyou to Callum Ewart for setting up a go fund me page and to everyone who donated,” a family member says.
"You have no idea how much it helped. And Callum for all the many other things you have done for us. You have been such a loyal friend to Ross and we are blessed to have you in our lives.”
“Our lives have been changed forever but to have Ross home with me alive and happy is worth more than any amount of money in this world. I love him more than words can say and will make sure that he lives his very best life!
"Onwards and upwards."
