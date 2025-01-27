Storm Eowyn: Housing Executive receive more than 5,300 calls and issue around 1,300 emergency repairs .

Housing

Preparations for Storm Éowyn began early last week, when it became clear this weather event was to become a major incident, according to Grania Long, Chief Executive of the Housing Executive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Our teams, contractors and homelessness partners were placed on standby and an extended Severe Weather Emergency Protocol was put in place, ensuring those at risk of rough sleeping were cared for,” she added.

"Since Friday, we’ve received over 5300 calls and issued over 1,300 emergency repairs – mostly relating to storm damage, fallen trees and heating issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On Friday evening, as the poor weather subsided – and when it was safe to do so - our maintenance teams and contractors were able access sites, assess the scale of this damage and prioritise our response".

She said that “already, 1,200 of the reported emergency repairs have been attended to and we are hopeful that many more will be dealt with today”.

“Our thanks go to our teams and our contractors who worked over the weekend to assist with tenants and to get repair work carried out.

“Today (Monday, 27 Jan) we’re continuing to prioritise emergency repairs".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chief Executive of the Housing Executive added that they “continue to receive exceptionally high numbers of calls and, because of the

scale of storm damage and continued disruption, it may take some time to complete all our repair works”.

“We would like to thank our tenants for their patience and understanding as we prioritise this work,” she added.

“All our offices are open and our local teams are available if any tenant needs to discuss any urgent housing issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) remained in place over the weekend to provide extended support for those experiencing

homelessness.

“Our teams also worked round the clock to ensure all available accommodation and support is available to those who found themselves

homeless or who were rough sleeping.