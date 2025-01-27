Storm Eowyn: Man dies 'suddenly' in Portrush as Health and Safety Executive issue information on dangers of generator fumes
In a statement the police say: ‘Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.
‘The Health and Safety Executive NI have been informed.’
When asked for an update a spokesman from the Health and Safety Executive NI said: “As it is an incident relating to a member of the public in domestic premises, HSENI is not involved in the incident.
"We have however produced some safety information on our website for people using portable generators.”
However, last night Health and Safety Executive Northern Ireland issued guidance on Carbon Monoxide Dangers from heating appliances and generators used indoors
They advise: ‘With some homeowners continuing to experience electricity issues across the province, we wish to highlight the following guidance.
‘Carbon Monoxide is a colourless and odourless gas that can kill quickly without warning.
‘Carbon monoxide is produced by the incomplete combustion of solid, liquid, and gaseous fuels.
‘Using equipment such as kerosene heaters, charcoal grills (BBQs) and portable generators in doors can cause CO levels high enough to result in CO poisoning.
‘Only equipment designed to be used indoors should be brought inside the home.
‘Where any fuel burning equipment is used indoors there must be good ventilation and in conjunction with carbon monoxide alarm. Always follow the manufacturers guidance.
‘More advice on using a portable generator in an emergency advice can be at the following link: https://www.hseni.gov.uk/news/safety-tips-using-portable-generator-emergency
‘Symptoms of CO poisoning can feel like every other day illnesses, and include Headaches, Nausea, Breathlessness, Dizziness, Collapse, and loss of consciousness.
If affected, you should:
- Open doors and windows for ventilation and go outside into the fresh air;
- Go to your GP or nearest A&E department;
- If its urgent call 999 for an ambulance; and Call the relevant emergency advice line: Gas Emergency Service (24 hours) 0800 002 001, Oil (OFTEC) 0845 65 85 080.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.