Storm Eowyn: NIE Networks have activated their emergency plans in response to Storm Eowyn

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 24th Jan 2025, 07:41 GMT
NIE outage map at 7am Friday 24NIE outage map at 7am Friday 24
Due to high winds, and with a red weather warning in place, NIE are experiencing widespread damage to the electricity network.

Statement from NIE Networks

Currently over 93,000 homes and businesses in Northern Ireland are off power. However, restoration efforts will take significant time as crews cannot begin to work until it is safe to do so. We anticipate we will begin assessing the damage to the network after 2pm once the red weather warning has been lifted.

We strongly advise customers, particularly anyone vulnerable, to shelter where you are until the red weather warning is lifted. Once the severe weather warnings are lifted, if your power is out, consider joining friends and relatives who have power.

If a power cut does happen, it is crucial that you follow the below advice;

Never touch damaged electricity equipment

Check in on vulnerable family, neighbours and friends, without travelling while red warning is in place

Keep the freezer door closed to help preserve your food

Report a power cut via nienetworks.co.uk, WhatsApp, Facebook or call our helpline on 03457 643 643

