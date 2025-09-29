Urgent appeal for information about missing Lucy Spence last seen 'wearing a black trench coat, yellow pyjama shorts and white sliders'

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of missing 17-year-old Lucy Spence.

According to a post on Police Derry City & Strabane police are ‘currently concerned in regards to the whereabouts of Lucy Spence, 17 years old’.

‘Lucy was last seen on Sunday 28th September and it is believed she was getting the 212 bus to the City’.

Lucy Spence

The post adds that ‘Lucy was last seen wearing a black trench coat, T-shirt, yellow pyjama shorts and white sliders’.