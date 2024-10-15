Urgent appeal to find missing Robbie Drumgoole who was last seen wearing a pink long sleeved top
Police are concerned as to the whereabouts of 23-year-old Robbie Drumgoole, last seen in the Bloomfield Avenue area of Bangor at 1am on Saturday 12th October.
A post on Police Ards & North Down says that Robbie was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve top, with black track bottoms and black shoes.
Anyone with any information in relation to Robbie’s whereabouts is asked to please contact Ards PSNI on non emergency number 101, quoting reference CC2024101200912.
