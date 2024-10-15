Urgent appeal to find missing Robbie Drumgoole who was last seen wearing a pink long sleeved top

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are concerned as to the whereabouts of 23-year-old Robbie Drumgoole, last seen in the Bloomfield Avenue area of Bangor at 1am on Saturday 12th October.

A post on Police Ards & North Down says that Robbie was last seen wearing a pink long sleeve top, with black track bottoms and black shoes.