If you are hoping for some largely dry weather over the Bank Holiday weekend, the Met Office has some good news for you, according to Meteorologist Alex Burkill.

He indicated that ‘most places are going to stay dry – with low pressure out in the Atlantic not influencing us at the moment,’ he adds.

He said ‘there is high pressure building under that thick cloud’ meaning there is a chance ‘a few spots of rain in Northern Ireland could not be ruled out’.

He added that Friday will be ‘quite a similar day to today with quite a lot of cloud across Northern Ireland’.

‘Then the temperature starts rising into the Bank Holiday weekend’ where it will feel ‘fresh when not in the sunshine’.

‘There will be high pressure with showery bursts which we have to allow for,’ he added.

According to the Met Office Northern Ireland today will be ‘a dry day and mostly cloudy with some sunny spells breaking through at times’.

There will be ‘light southwesterly winds’ and ‘any isolated mist and fog patches to start will be quick to clear’ and a maximum temperature 21 °C.

Tonight will be ‘a dry evening with late sunny then clear spells’.

It will remain dry overnight, ‘but turning cloudier with limited clear spells’ and a ‘minimum temperature 10 °C’.

Tomorrow (Friday) will be ‘another dry day but staying rather cloudy with just the odd bright or sunny spell’.

There will be ‘light westerly winds’ and a ‘maximum temperature 20 °C’.

The outlook for Saturday to Monday is that it will ‘remain largely dry and settled over the weekend to Monday’.

There will be ‘the odd light shower possible Saturday and Sunday’.

And the outlook for Monday 25 Aug - Wednesday 3 Sep is: ‘The forecast for Bank Holiday Monday is for reasonably fair weather, with light winds and sunny spells continuing from the weekend.

‘However there is still a small chance that western or southwestern parts could see some cloudier skies and a few showers.

‘As the week goes on, skies may become generally cloudier, and there is an increasing chance of outbreaks of rain and showers.

‘Any precipitation would be initially across the southwestern half of the UK, and possibly spreading further north and east at times.

‘That being said, fair conditions are still possible between weather systems.

‘Winds could be breezy at times too, especially around exposed coasts and some hills.

‘Temperatures will be around normal, perhaps a little above in places where sunnier spells persist with lighter winds’.

And looking further ahead the outlook for Thursday 4 Sep - Thursday 18 Sep is: ‘Most signs indicate low pressure could dominate, and therefore unsettled or changeable weather looks more likely.

‘This brings potential for periods of strong winds and spells of rain, but with spells of fair weather in between.

‘Confidence through this period, however, is low.