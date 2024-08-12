Enniskillen RNLI inshore lifeboat comes to the aid of a jet skier on Lower Lough Erne

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Enniskillen RNLI’s inshore lifeboat, the John and Jean Lewis, launched after a request of Belfast Coastguard following reports that a jet ski had got into difficulty close to Lusty Beg.

The incident happened on Thursday August 1

The weather at the time was bright with low winds.

The volunteer crew located one man and the jet ski east of Lusty Beg.

One member of the crew had to enter the water to assist the casualty vehicle, establishing a tow to ensure it could be returned safely to shore.

The man, although safe and well, was taken onto the lifeboat, and the crew ensured safe passage to Castle Archdale marina, where the jet ski was moored.

Speaking following the call out, Enniskillen RNLI Helm Stephen Ingram, advised all boat users: 'Now that we are in the summer season, we would urge all boat owners to carry out regular maintenance checks on your vessel, make sure you have the relevant charts required before starting your journey, lifejackets for all on board and a means of calling for assistance if you find yourself in trouble.