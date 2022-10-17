Officials announced it will now be a legal requirement for all bird keepers to follow strict measures to protect flocks from bird flu, including keeping free range birds in fenced areas and stringent biosecurity for staff on farms.

The UK has faced its largest ever outbreak of the disease in the past year with 190 cases confirmed across the country since late October 2021.

There are currently 47 cases in the UK, 43 of which are in England, two in Scotland and one each in Wales and Northern Ireland.

Avian flu has been detected in wild birds in Northern Ireland.

The only known outbreak in Northern Ireland so far is in captive birds at Castle Espie Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (WWT), Strangford Lough, however there are concerns at the virus spreading through wild migratory birds.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots said: “The UK is currently experiencing its largest ever outbreak of avian influenza, with over 180 cases now confirmed since last October. “With the presence of notifiable avian influenza confirmed at Castle Espie Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust, the Chief Veterinary Officer (CVO) has already introduced appropriate disease control measures, including a control zone to prevent disease spread and importantly, protect the Northern Ireland poultry industry."

Chief Veterinary Officer for NI, Dr Robert Huey said there is now a requirement on keepers of poultry or other captive birds to provide food and water to which wild birds have no access, and adhere to mandatory rules on cleansing and disinfection.

UFU deputy president John McLenaghan said: “It is concerning that the detection of AI has been found this early in the season in County Down. To prevent the disease from spreading and to protect farm businesses and the entire NI poultry industry, biosecurity is crucial."

He said the control measures apply even to people who keep only one hen in their garden and urged all bird owners to register them with DAERA, observe the biosecurity rules and join the text alert service. See: www.daera-ni.gov.uk/publications/bird-registration-form