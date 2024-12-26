Summit meeting on future of Marlborough House in Craigavon to take place in January

Marlborough House was built in 1973-77 as part of the initial development of the urban core of the then new city of Craigavon

A ‘summit meeting on the future of Marlborough House in Craigavon is to take place in January.

It has been proposed that the building be listed as an example of 1970s architecture but the plan has met with opposition from some political representatives and people living in the area who say it is an eyesore.

The meeting, scheduled for January 21, will bring together a senior delegation from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council and the Ministers for Finance and Communities at Stormont to discuss controversial plans to list 1970s building.

The ABC delegation will include chief executive, Mr Roger Wilson, ABC Lord Mayor, Sinn Fein Councillor Sarah Duffy, chair of the Planning committee and DUP Councillor Scott Armstrong.

Cllr Armstrong also proposed that DUP Alderman Gareth Wilson accompany the delegation.

“I know he’s been involved in this from the very start,” he said. “I think that his expertise, especially on the Planning committee, will be thoroughly needed with this in this delegation.”

The future of Marlborough House has been discussed on a number of occasions recently, including at a recent Planning Services committee meeting of ABC council.

Committee members felt that issuing a response solely based on architectural considerations would not cover their serious concerns, which have more to do with the fact that any listing move might stifle growth in what is a vibrant economic hub, and it would also make it extremely hard to find potential buyers, bearing in mind that the building is mostly empty as it is.

According to Alderman Wilson, the building is so poor in terms of energy efficiency – whether due to its heating system or inadequate insulation – that finding a future for Marlborough House, as an unaltered listed building, could be problematic.

The DUP representative commented at the October 28 meeting of ABC: “I’ve done my own research through my local MLA in terms of the actual building itself and its value and its worth.

“And the Finance Minister stated that it is one of the worst performing buildings in terms of energy efficiency.