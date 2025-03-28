Wildfires having a ‘devastating impact’ on environment, says Andrew Muir

There has been a series of wildfires around Northern Ireland in recent weeks

Wildfires are having a "devastating impact" on the environment and wildlife of Northern Ireland , Andrew Muir has said.

Stormont's Environment Minister joined with Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) to ask the public not to start fires in the countryside.

Mr Muir said: "I am extremely concerned by the recent spate of wildfires across Northern Ireland which is having a devastating impact on the environment and wildlife.

"I'm urging those who have been lighting these malicious and deliberate wildfires to stop immediately.

"No one should start a fire in the countryside unless it's part of a specific, planned and properly managed land management practice."

He added: "People lighting these fires may be putting their own and others' lives at risk including the fire service personnel and other emergency services tasked to deal with them."

Farmers and land managers are advised to take necessary precautions to ensure any prescribed burning in the remaining burn period - until April 14 - does not turn into a wildfire.

NIFRS Lead Wildfire Officer Ryan Thompson said: "We are asking the public to support their firefighters by not starting fires in the countryside.

"Not only are these incidents challenging and exhausting for our firefighters, they are also extremely resource intensive.

"I want to reassure the public that contingency plans are in place and we will continue to respond should you need us in an emergency.

"Please remember to act safely, be responsible and be vigilant."

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Ryan Henderson said: "Gorse fires have the potential to cause widespread damage to the environment and harm to wildlife as well as threatening homes, farms and the people living in those areas.