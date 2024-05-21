Fermanagh RNLI crew come to the assistance of grounded vessel near Carrybridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Carrybridge RNLI assisted 1 person onboard a vessel after running aground

At 1.20pm on Saturday 18 May, Carrybridge RNLI’s inshore lifeboat, Douglas Euan & Kay Richards was launched at the request of Belfast Coastguard, to assess a 6 metre vessel with one person on board, which had grounded approx. 2 miles upstream from Carrybridge.

Winds were Southerly, Force 3. Visibility was excellent.

The volunteer crew onboard the lifeboat proceeded to the vessels last known location, and on arrival found it holding on its anchor.

Carrybridge Lifeboat Station was started in 2002 on Upper Lough Erne. It currently operates an Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat and a Rescue Water Craft

They assessed the wellbeing of the casualty on board and found them to be safe and well.

Upon assessing the casualty vessel the volunteer crew found the vessel to have lost all means of propulsion which rendered it from being able to proceed under its own power.

The helm deemed the safest option would be for the lifeboat and its crew to set up a tow, with the owners permission being granted, and bring it back to the safest public jetty at Carrybridge, to avoid other craft going into the shallows to assist.

One crew member from the lifeboat was placed on board the casualty vessel to assist.

Once complete, the lifeboat was released to return to station where it was refuelled, washed down and left ready for service again.

Speaking following the call out, Stephen Scott, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Carrybridge RNLI advised all boat users:

‘‘Before setting out on your journey please plan your route and carry out regular checks of their vessels position throughout your journey.

Have a means of calling for assistance if you find yourself in trouble, have lifejackets for all on board and plan their journey using the relevant charts.