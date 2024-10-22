Final week to submit your poems for Translink and Ulster University’s Poetry in Motion campaign
Mark Montgomery, Translink’s Northern Area Route Manager, NI Railways, emphasised the importance of the project: “Public transport is about much more than moving from A to B. It’s about the connections we make along the way, the stories we share, and the moments that shape our everyday lives. We encourage everyone to take part in this wonderful campaign by submitting their poems and sharing their experiences.”
As part of the initiative, Translink and UU have brought poetry into the heart of public transport, showcasing how our everyday journeys inspire connection and creativity. Over the past months, poets have travelled across Northern Ireland on Foyle Metro, Urby, Goldliner, Glider, Metro, and train services as Poets in Residence, sharing poetry with passengers during their travels. These Poets in Motion have brought the magic of words to bus and train stations, encouraging passengers to reflect on their journeys and share their own stories.
Niamh McNally, Translink’s Poet in Residence at York Street Station, added: “It’s been amazing to see the creativity sparked by the Poetry in Motion campaign. I’ve had the pleasure of sharing poetry with passengers throughout the network and hearing their stories. Now, we’d love to see even more poems submitted to the campaign as we bring the project to a close.”
Dr. Frank Ferguson, from Ulster University, added: “The Poetry in Motion campaign has been a fantastic way to celebrate the connections we make through public transport. We are excited to see the final submissions come in and to showcase the creative talent across Northern Ireland in the upcoming poetry booklet.”
Whether you’re a seasoned writer or someone new to poetry, you are invited to reflect on your journeys, the connections you’ve made, and the experiences you’ve had while using public transport. Your poem could be selected for inclusion in the Poetry in Motion booklet, a unique collection that will celebrate the voices of Northern Ireland.
Submit your poems by October 31, 2024 at www.translink.co.uk/poetryinmotion.
