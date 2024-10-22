Translink Foyle Metro Poet in Residence Alex Cregan, right, from Derry and Translink Poet in Residence, Niamh McNally, pictured during a Poetry in Motion event in the North West Transport Hub. The Poetry in Motion campaign, aims to highlight how public transport connects people and places, has already received many wonderful submissions for its upcoming poetry booklet. However, they are calling on more poets and writers across Northern Ireland to share their voices before the submission deadline on October 31, 2024. To submit your poem for a chance to be featured in the Poetry in Motion booklet, visit www.translink.co.uk/poetryinmotion.

Translink & Ulster University’s Poetry in Motion campaign is entering its final week, and they are calling on poets, writers, and passengers across Northern Ireland to submit their poems before the October 31, 2024 deadline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Montgomery, Translink’s Northern Area Route Manager, NI Railways, emphasised the importance of the project: “Public transport is about much more than moving from A to B. It’s about the connections we make along the way, the stories we share, and the moments that shape our everyday lives. We encourage everyone to take part in this wonderful campaign by submitting their poems and sharing their experiences.”

As part of the initiative, Translink and UU have brought poetry into the heart of public transport, showcasing how our everyday journeys inspire connection and creativity. Over the past months, poets have travelled across Northern Ireland on Foyle Metro, Urby, Goldliner, Glider, Metro, and train services as Poets in Residence, sharing poetry with passengers during their travels. These Poets in Motion have brought the magic of words to bus and train stations, encouraging passengers to reflect on their journeys and share their own stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Niamh McNally, Translink’s Poet in Residence at York Street Station, added: “It’s been amazing to see the creativity sparked by the Poetry in Motion campaign. I’ve had the pleasure of sharing poetry with passengers throughout the network and hearing their stories. Now, we’d love to see even more poems submitted to the campaign as we bring the project to a close.”

Dr. Frank Ferguson, from Ulster University, added: “The Poetry in Motion campaign has been a fantastic way to celebrate the connections we make through public transport. We are excited to see the final submissions come in and to showcase the creative talent across Northern Ireland in the upcoming poetry booklet.”

Whether you’re a seasoned writer or someone new to poetry, you are invited to reflect on your journeys, the connections you’ve made, and the experiences you’ve had while using public transport. Your poem could be selected for inclusion in the Poetry in Motion booklet, a unique collection that will celebrate the voices of Northern Ireland.