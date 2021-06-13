Fire crews tackle blaze at NI tourist attraction

A gorse fire on the famous Carrick-a-rede island. Picture by John Mac Kenzie/ McAuley Multimedia

The first was at Milltown Cemetery in Belfast when rubbish was set alight. One appliance was called to extinguish the fire at around 5.30pm.

It was the PSNI who contacted firefighters to attend.

The second incident, around the same time on Saturday evening, saw the National Trust call firefighters to a grass fire at Carrick-a-rede island.

The island is owned by the National Trust and is accessed by the famous rope bridge.

NIFRS Group Commander David Nicholl said because of accessibility issues to the island firefighters used knapsack sprayers to put out the fire.

It is the second blaze on the Island in less than a week, both of which are thought to have been started deliberately.

Alistair Bushe