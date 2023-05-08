Rory Carlin played on the Strabane Athletic FC squad which won the title on Saturday.

Messages of heartbreak have flooded social media after Rory’s death from his friends.

A post on Strabane AFC added on Sunday says: “Today is one of the saddest in the short history of the Club with the news that our player Rory Carlin has passed away.

"Rory was a member of the Championship winning Saturday Morning League squad and now hours later we hear this devastating news.

"There are no words we can offer to Rory’s family only our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy.

"Everything pales into insignificance when a young life is lost. Rory will never be forgotten by a deeply shocked Strabane Afc.

"His manager, coaches and fellow players are numbed by this awful tragedy.

“Rest in Peace Rory.”

Another post from Strabane Sigersons GAA says: “Strabane Sigersons were saddened to hear of the passing of Rory Carlin.

"Rory was a past player with Sigersons and represented the club in the 2016 Juvenile Championship Final against Moortown.

"Rory is pictured in the front row ahead of the final. We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the Carlin & Casey families on their very sad loss.”

And another post from Marcel Griffin said: “I am absolutely devastated to hear of the terrible sad lost of one of my Strabane Athletic Sat Morn squad members.

"Yesterday saw us win the league title and we celebrated last night with a trip to Donegal Town.

"Rory Carlin you would've been proud and should've been there.

"You helped us achieved this accolade, for that we all are grateful.

"After receiving a late cancellation message, I would never have imagined waking up this morning to hear that you are no longer with us bud.

"Words mean nothing now. To your mum, dad, bothers and wider family circle and close friends I am so so sorry for your lost.

"From the Strabane Afc wider community, if there's anything we can help with we will endeavour to do all we can.

"You were a genuine, polite and lovable lad and you weren't a bad baller on your day as well .

"Your presence will be sadly missed. Until me meet again bud (make sure there's a place in that football club above for me now).

"Fly high Rory and look over your loved ones, over the hardest of days ahead #bawa”