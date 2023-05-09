Heartache after 'unexpected' death of teen whose 'smile would light up the room'

The 15-year-old from Lurgan died ‘unexpectedly on Sunday in Craigavon Area Hospital’.

Tributes to the St Ronan’s pupil have flooded social media.

A post from St Ronan’s College says: “It is with deep sadness that the school community at St Ronan's College learn of the death of our Year 11 pupil, Caoimhin Mallon.

“We send our heartfelt sympathies and condolences to Caoimhin's family and friends at this sad time. St Ronan, pray for them.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis. Amen.”

Craigavon City Football Club, in another post, say: “Everyone at Craigavon City would like to send our deepest sympathies and love to Donna, Jude, Saoise and Dairé on the passing of young Caoimhín.

“Caoimhín played breifly at city and will be remembered for giving 100% at all times.

"Asking a few people about caoimhín and they all said the same, he always had a smile on his face no matter what and that's what he will and should be remembered fo

"His smile would light up the room and was infectious and could only make others smile round him.

“Jude recently sponsored our ladies match ball and is currently doing some great work for the people of Craigavon. Jude we want u to know that the people of Craigavon are now here for you and your family like you're there for us.

“R.I.P wee man. You'll Never Walk Alone”

Caoimhin Mallon JustGiving.jpg

A post on Funeral Times says the teen died on May 7 “suddenly and unexpectedly at Craigavon Area Hospital”.

It adds that he is a “a much-loved son of Donna and Jude and loving brother of Saoirse and Dáire, cherished Grandson of Pat and Philip Mallon and Marie Harvey and Joe Toman”.He will be buried in St Colman’s Cemetery in Lurgan after 10am Requiem Mass in St. Paul’s Church.

A JustGiving page has also been started in memory of Caoimhin Mallon by Paula Fitzsimons for Asthma + Lung UK.

So far more than £2,000 has been raised.

In another post SDLP representative Jackie Coade posted: “They say when a husband loses his wife, he becomes a widower.

“And when a wife loses her husband, she becomes a widow.

“But when a parent loses a child, the loss is so great they haven’t given it a name

“Sending my deepest condolences to the Mallon family on the loss of their precious boy, Caoimhín. Thinking of his heartbroken Mummy Donna, his Daddy Jude, his sister Saoirse, brother Dáire & wider family circle.

