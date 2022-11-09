Increasing concern for missing girl - last seen in vicinity of Ulster Hospital
Police are concerned about the welfare of Jazmine Hue. Jazmine was last sighted in the area of the Ulster hospital.
By Gemma Murray
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
According to a post on Police North Belfast Facebook page, Jazmine is described as being 5ft 6ins tall, and a medium build with black long hair worn down.
She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black hoodie and black leggings carrying a black handbag.
The post adds: “If you have any information that can assist us in locating Jazmine Hue please contact us on 101 or 999 in an emergency and quote serial number 1178 of 7/11/22.”
