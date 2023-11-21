Increasing concern for missing Layla Hassan, 20, believed to be in the south Belfast area
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person Layla Hassan.
Layla, aged 20, recently travelled to Northern Ireland and is believed to be in the south Belfast area.
Layla is described as being medium build, approximately five foot three inches in height with green eyes.
If you have seen Layla or know of her whereabouts, please contact Police on 101 quoting serial number 1316 of 19/11/23.