All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Increasing concern for missing Layla Hassan, 20, believed to be in the south Belfast area

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing person Layla Hassan.
By Gemma Murray
Published 21st Nov 2023, 07:23 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Layla, aged 20, recently travelled to Northern Ireland and is believed to be in the south Belfast area.

Layla is described as being medium build, approximately five foot three inches in height with green eyes.

If you have seen Layla or know of her whereabouts, please contact Police on 101 quoting serial number 1316 of 19/11/23.

Related topics:PoliceBelfastNorthern Ireland