Letter: The five noble Royal schools founded by James I had a civilising influence
I enjoyed the article on the five Royal schools founded by James I (The five Royal Schools set up during the Plantation of Ulster have stood the test of time, April 7).
These noble schools had a civilising influence. However George Montgomery, writing in 1607 that this founding was partly to civilise 'the more barbarous parts of Ulster' neglects that the plantation had a role in making Ireland more barbarous.
Along with the flight of the Earls was the flight of the learned Catholic scholars who established Irish colleges in Salamanca (1592), Douai (1603), Paris (1605), Leuven (1607) and Rome (1625).
The Annals of the Four Masters, the history of Ireland, was written both in Donegal and Leuven in this period up to 1632.
I appreciated the history of the alumni of the five Royal schools particularly Portora.
I remember fondly this school's great hospitality inside the Corinthian columns.
Interestingly, alumni Samuel Beckett would continue Ulster's connection with giants while in his later years living in Moulien, France.
Beckett drove Andre the Giant, the professional actor and wrestler, to school in France.
When asked what he would talk about with the great playwright Andre replied 'Cricket'.
Dominic Gallagher, Glenavy