Lewis aces the aisles at Asda Dundonald
Four G is a locally based service for young adults with learning difficulties and provides five-day placements for young adults.
Over the years Sharon McBratney, community champion at the store, has built a wonderful relationship with the team at Four G, and was asked to help Lewis gain some work experience.
Sharon explained: “Jonathan at Four G has worked with us in the past, as we’ve taken on work placements from Tor Bank School in Dundonald previously. Lewis came to work with us a few years back when he was a student there and he loved it.
“When Jonathan asked if Lewis could come for work experience once a week, we were delighted to have him back. Lewis comes in every Tuesday to work with us now.”
Lewis, who has autism, has been working every week at Asda Dundonald since October 2023. Colleagues quickly spotted he has a talent for tidying and organisation, but he has also been gaining experience on the check-outs, returns and home shopping.
Lewis Morrow said: “I look forward to going to work in Asda every Tuesday, I like working with Sharon and having a yarn with Henry, the security section leader, at the end of my shift. I like trying new things like home shopping, returns and being on the till.”
Lewis’s mum, Sharon Morrow, commented: “Asda has given my son Lewis a great opportunity of work experience and he has been encouraged to have a go at different tasks and duties from returns to home shopping.
“His favourite job is stacking the shelves, allowing him to demonstrate his organisational skills - and he’s also been enjoying working on the tills, which has been great for bettering his social interaction and communication abilities. It’s been a real confidence boost for him.”
Sharon McBratneyagreed and added: “Over time I’ve really seen Lewis’ confidence grow, he started off doing a bit of replenishment, stocking and tidying the shelves, showing off his great organisational skills. He really loves that, and the store always looks incredible when he’s been in.
“He’s been doing home shopping, returns and going on the check-outs, getting to chat to other colleagues and customers more recently, he’s a great addition to the team.”
Jonathan Walker of Four G Day Opportunity Service said: “The experience Lewis is gaining is invaluable, and it really helps with his physical and mental well-being. It really wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for Sharon McBratney and the colleagues at Asda Dundonald, who have all been really helpful in Lewis’ progress.”