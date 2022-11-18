Man in his 70s dead after being hit by lorry in east Belfast - police seek witnesses
Police have revealed that a collision in east Belfast this morning was fatal.
By Adam Kula
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
The victim is a man in his 70s.
He was a pedestrian, hit by a lorry.
The crash happened on the Newtownards Road, close to Dee Street, at around 8.30am.
The road has now reopened.
Most Popular
Investigating officers are asking witnesses or anyone who may have captured footage of the collision to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 273 18/11/22.
Information can also be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/