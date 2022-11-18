News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man in his 70s dead after being hit by lorry in east Belfast - police seek witnesses

Police have revealed that a collision in east Belfast this morning was fatal.

By Adam Kula
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland -18th November 2022 The scene on the Newtownards Road, east Belfast, where a pedestrian died after being involved in an RTC on Friday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland -18th November 2022 The scene on the Newtownards Road, east Belfast, where a pedestrian died after being involved in an RTC on Friday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The victim is a man in his 70s.

He was a pedestrian, hit by a lorry.

The crash happened on the Newtownards Road, close to Dee Street, at around 8.30am.

The road has now reopened.

Most Popular

Investigating officers are asking witnesses or anyone who may have captured footage of the collision to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 273 18/11/22.

Information can also be submitted online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

Belfast