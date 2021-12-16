Man who died in Co Down crash named by police as James Smyth

Police are at the scene

James Smyth, aged 49, died at the scene following the collision, which occurred on the Belfast Road just after 12.20am this morning (Thursday).

Police, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene, where four others were taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

A fifth person was also taken to hospital for minor injuries.

The Belfast Road remains closed at this time.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured it on their dash cam, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 43 of 16/12/21.

