Team Ireland at the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at Ironman Raceway, America. (Photo courtesy Team Ireland)

Martin Barr, Glenn McCormick, and Stuart Edmonds were Ireland’s representatives at the spectacular 2025 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana across the first weekend in October.

​For Ballyclare rider Barr, it was a record 19th appearance for Team Ireland, but more than that, he was key to the team's attendance at the event.

Many proposals were suggested leading up to the meeting, but in the end, it was Barr’s that was accepted.

Then came the tough part, with Barr having to raise the necessary funds quickly.

Team Ireland's Martin Barr, Stuart Edmonds and Glenn McCormick at the Motocross of Nations in the USA. (Photo courtesy of Team Ireland)

“Once I got the nod, there was a lot of work to do in a short period,” Barr said. “I’m proud I managed to get the team to the States and a big thank you to all the sponsors who got on board, along with my wife Rachael, who helped with the flight and hotel bookings.

"It all came together in the end, but I never forgot that we were heading to the biggest race of the year and how tough it was going to be.”

With most nations having Grand Prix riders on board, the level of competition is rising each year, and although they did not make the coveted ‘A’ final, Barr was full of praise for his teammates.

“We all went out and gave it our best shot,” he said. “Unfortunately, Saturday didn’t go to plan, with us not making it straight into the ‘A’ final. When we sat down to check what we were up against in the ‘B’ final, we knew it was going to be very tough against the likes of Canadian Jess Pettis Canat on the factory Yamaha and Estonian Harri Kullas, a top ten contender in the American AMA Nationals.

"Glenn and I got off to a good start, but Stuart crashed on the first lap. Then I tucked the front on lap two. Once I was going again, I felt decent on the bike and posted good lap times.

"I managed to come from last all the way up to 23rd, but it's still nowhere near where we need to be to qualify. As I said, I was proud to get us there, but I was disappointed with the final result.”

Reflecting on the weekend overall, he added: “I still believe it was very important to send a team to represent the country in America and give our young riders hope that maybe one day they could be selected for the Motocross of Nations.

"However, I said five or six years ago that there needs to be something done to help riders progress to reach this level. We need a solid programme in place for our young riders coming through.

"Even Team GB just about qualified, and it feels like we are falling behind other European countries.”

Will Barr be back for a 20th appearance with Team Ireland?

“That was my last race as a professional rider, but I’m not quitting, so we will see how things go,” he said. “If I’m fast enough and getting results, you never know. If it doesn’t happen, nineteen is a very good number.

"Although next year is Ernée, France, where I raced my first ‘Nations’ back in 2005, so signing off there would be cool. If I got the call, who knows!”

Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick was making his second appearance for the team, having competed in France back in 2023. Although his results were not what he wanted, he enjoyed the experience so much that he wants to return to America next season for a couple of races in their national series.

“It was amazing! It was always my dream to race in America, and it was great to be there as part of Team Ireland,” said McCormick. “I definitely want to return in 2026 and race at a couple of the AMA rounds.”

McCormick, though, admitted that it was tough going at Ironman Raceway, adding: “We were good but not good enough.”

In qualifying, he was up to 14th efore a mechanical issue caused him to crash. McCormick said: “I tried to continue, but it wasn't safe, and I was so far outside the points I retired.”

In the ‘B’ final, 14 teams were vying for that all-important win to see them through to the main event.

“I was in 11th at the start before finishing 19th,” added McCormick. “We didn't make it, but fair play to Martin for making it all happen in the first place.”

Dubliner Stuart Edmonds was competing in his 11th MXoN and had no luck in the ‘B’ final, hitting a fallen rider on a jump on the opening lap and then being hit himself by another rider while he was on the ground. He fought back from 38th to finish 24th.