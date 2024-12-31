Month-by-month breakdown of all the biggest Irish League moments in 2024

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Another unforgettable year of Irish League football packed full of exciting moments has drawn to a close.

​From Larne successfully defending their Premiership crown to qualifying for the UEFA Conference League and Cliftonville ending a 45-year wait for Irish Cup glory, some memories from 2024 will live with supporters of certain clubs forever.

It’s time to go back through each month to pick out some of the biggest and best moments!

JANUARY

Andy Ryan (left) played a key role in Larne's Premiership and European success while Chris Curran retired after winning the Irish Cup with Cliftonville. (Photos by Pacemaker Press)

The first major event of the year is always the Irish Cup fifth round where underdogs dream of a giant killing.

Ards did just that as goalkeeper Alex Moore proved to be their hero during a penalty shoot-out win over defending champions Crusaders. Warrenpoint Town went 2-0 up on Linfield the same afternoon before losing out 4-2.

Elsewhere in January, Larne lifted a fourth consecutive Co Antrim Shield crown while Glentoran enjoyed a mammoth 6-0 Premiership win over Coleraine with David Fisher scoring a hat-trick.

FEBRUARY

February was a high-scoring month for Glentoran as they defeated Ballymacash Rangers 6-1 in the Irish Cup sixth round before putting eight past Newry City where Daire O'Connor netted a hat-trick.

It was a month to forget for Newry as they were also eliminated in the Irish Cup by Championship outfit Newington, who beat Portadown 4-0 in the league thanks to Darren Stuart's treble.

MARCH

The first major trophy of 2024 was handed out in March as Linfield successfully defended their BetMcLean Cup crown by beating Portadown 3-1 at Windsor Park.

David Healy's side also went on to defeat Newry City 6-0 a matter of days later and then booked their spot in the Irish Cup final against Cliftonville by beating Glentoran 3-1.

APRIL

Larne fans marched through the town on their way to Inver Park as they celebrated retaining the Premiership crown.

A draw with Linfield five days prior had all but sealed another Gibson Cup, but they marked the occasion in style by beating Coleraine 5-0 in the final fixture.

Portadown also celebrated a return to the Irish League's top-flight and Limavady United won the Premier Intermediate League.

MAY

After 45 years of waiting, Cliftonville finally won another Irish Cup crown by beating Linfield 3-1 after extra-time in the showpiece decider at Windsor Park.

Ronan Hale was the hero, scoring a brace and the image of him running arms aloft to tap into an empty net will live with Reds fans forever.

Elsewhere, Crusaders beat Coleraine in the European play-off as Stephen Baxter signed off with a win, Ballymena United narrowly preserved their top-flight status by edging past Institute while Armagh City (Championship) and Oxford Sunnyside (Premier Intermediate League) sealed promotion.

JUNE

The transfer window was in full swing as Glentoran made what has turned out to be a stunning signing in Hungarian goalkeeper Dan Gyollai.

Portadown had already signed the likes of Shay McCartan and Aaron McCarey the previous month while Josh Carson joined Ballymena United from Coleraine in June.

Conor McKendry also made a return to Larne and Sam Roscoe joined Linfield for a second time.

JULY

Ballymena United made arguably the biggest - and most shocking - move of the entire transfer window in July by bringing Ben Kennedy to the Showgrounds.

Irish League clubs also started their summer European adventures with Crusaders, Cliftonville and Linfield eliminated from the Conference League while Larne were dumped out of the Champions League by RFS.

AUGUST

Irish League history was made as Larne booked their spot in the UEFA Conference League after Andy Ryan scored a hat-trick in their final qualifying play-off victory over Lincoln Red Imps.

In the Premiership, Dean Shiels enjoyed a first win as Coleraine head coach by beating Ballymena United 4-2 and Declan Caddell's Crusaders reign began with a 1-0 win over Glentoran at The Oval. Linfield set the early pace with an unbeaten month.

SEPTEMBER

Bangor underlined their Championship title credentials with a big September, starting the month by beating Newry City 5-4 then defeated Dundela, Armagh City and Ballyclare Comrades.

In the Premiership, Linfield suffered a first defeat of the season against Larne while Dungannon Swifts and Ballymena United enjoyed tremendous starts - the Sky Blues would move top for a time after winning eight games on the trot.

OCTOBER

After spending 19 years at Crusaders, Stephen Baxter returned to the Irish League dugout with Carrick Rangers in October.

Elsewhere, Portadown enjoyed a win over Larne thanks to Shay McCartan's 70-yard wonder strike while the BetMcLean Cup got into full swing with Carrick, Loughgall and Ports the Premiership casualties.

NOVEMBER

Armagh City's success against Premiership clubs continued in November, dumping Glenavon out of the BetMcLean Cup.

Shortly after, Paddy McLaughlin replaced Stephen McDonnell as boss of the Lurgan Blues.

Shea Campbell's Eagles and Annagh United were the only two Championship teams to progress, but both were beaten in the quarter-finals by Cliftonville and Larne respectively.

It was the end of an era at Larne as Tiernan Lynch departed for Derry City.

DECEMBER

Tomas Cosgrove's winner earned Larne another financial windfall for a historic European success over Gent.