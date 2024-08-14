149th Dublin Horse Show opens today as over 168 national and international equestrian competitions will take place
Approximately 1,600 horses and ponies compete in over 168 classes and competitions; 84 showing classes, 32 performance classes, 35 national show jumping competitions and 15 international show jumping competitions, 8 of which are world ranking classes.
Friday is set to be the busiest and most popular day of the Show with everybody attending to see the Nations Cup of Ireland for the awarding of the Aga Khan Trophy.
Positive Strides returns with demonstrations and talks on the power of equine-assisted therapy on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.