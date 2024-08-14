​The Dublin Horse Show opens its iconic showgrounds in Dublin 4 today for five days of equine sport covering all classes from the elite international showjumping teams to a class on Sunday dedicated to the humble donkey.

Approximately 1,600 horses and ponies compete in over 168 classes and competitions; 84 showing classes, 32 performance classes, 35 national show jumping competitions and 15 international show jumping competitions, 8 of which are world ranking classes.

Friday is set to be the busiest and most popular day of the Show with everybody attending to see the Nations Cup of Ireland for the awarding of the Aga Khan Trophy.

