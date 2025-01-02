Father and son Peter and Loughlin Devlin from south Armagh both died after a road traffic collision on December 27 last year

A 32-year-old man has been charged to court following a collision in Killylea, County Armagh, which cost the lives of a father and son.

Peter Devlin and his son Loughlin, who were both from Killylea, were killed in a two-vehicle collision outside the village last Friday.

Four other people, including a baby, were taken to hospital following the incident.

The 32-year-old man has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, and one count of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, Friday 3rd January.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Parish priest Father Sean Moore told mourners at the joint-funeral on Wednesday that the community remains in shock following the tragedy.

“No words of any of us here today can grasp the enormity of the grief and the sense of loss,” he said.