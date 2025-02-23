A Catholic Bishop has apologised after sexual abuse allegations were made against Fr Patrick O'Neill

A Catholic bishop has apologised to the alleged abuse victims of a deceased parish priest.

In a statement issued across the parishes in the Diocese of Down and Connor on Sunday morning, Bishop Alan McGuckian said that a recent allegation of the sexual abuse of a minor against the deceased priest Fr Patrick O’Neill was "entirely credible".

Bishop McGuckian added that in October 2004, "a similarly credible allegation" of the alleged sexual abuse of a minor had been received by the Diocese of Down and Connor against Fr O’Neill.

Following this allegation Fr O’Neill was stepped aside from his ministry in the Parish of Arkeen in Newtownards, Co Down, to allow a police investigation to take place.

In December 2005, the Public Prosecution Service directed that there would be no prosecution brought against Fr O’Neill in respect of this earlier allegation. Fr O’Neill remained permanently out of ministry until his death in November 2009.

Regarding the 2004 allegation, Bishop McGuckian said: "A statement was drafted by the diocese at this time but was not issued. This statement would have empowered other victims to come forward.

"This failure to issue a statement has also compounded the hurt endured by his victims and their families. This omission to issue a public statement is a matter of deep regret by the Diocese."

In addition to the two allegations of the sexual abuse of a minor, the statement adds that there were "three credible allegations" of sexual abuse of adults, manipulation, and abuse of power made against Fr O’Neill received by the Diocese in 2003, 2005 and 2006.

These allegations relate to the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s when Fr O’Neill was ministering in Down and Connor. All of these allegations in relation to adults were reported to the PSNI.

The statement adds: "The Diocese is committed in working to support those individuals who have been abused by Fr O’Neill. I would also extend this support to their families who have been so anguished by the abuse of their loved ones.

"On behalf of the Diocese of Down and Connor, I extend my deepest sorrow and unreserved apology to all those who have courageously come forward and to each of their families. I fully accept that no apology can undo the damage, hurt, trauma and pain that has been caused to the victims and their families.

