Alternative arrangements are in place during Strangford Ferry suspension

The Department of Infrastructure has confirmed that the Strangford Lough Ferry Service will be suspended for five weeks whilst essential health and safety work is carried out at the slipways in Portaferry and Strangford.

The suspension starts from Monday, October 14 with alternative arrangements for passengers already being finalised.

No vehicle ferry service will be available as the works get under way.

This includes a bus substitution for Assumption Grammar School pupils who normally travel on the ferry service which will depart from Portaferry at 7.45am – with the collection and drop off point to be confirmed.

Furthermore, a passenger-only ferry will be operating on a reduced timetable with last sailing from Portaferry at 6.45pm daily.