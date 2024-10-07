Alternative arrangements in place during Strangford Ferry suspension
The suspension starts from Monday, October 14 with alternative arrangements for passengers already being finalised.
No vehicle ferry service will be available as the works get under way.
This includes a bus substitution for Assumption Grammar School pupils who normally travel on the ferry service which will depart from Portaferry at 7.45am – with the collection and drop off point to be confirmed.
Furthermore, a passenger-only ferry will be operating on a reduced timetable with last sailing from Portaferry at 6.45pm daily.
In a statement on Monday, a spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: "The Department recognises the importance of the Strangford Lough Ferry Service for local communities and understands the inconvenience that these essential works will cause."
