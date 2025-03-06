Zhenhao Zou, 28, was found guilty of the attacks after a month-long trial at Inner London Crown Court

An appeal for information has been made about time spent in Belfast by a student who has been convicted of rape.

Zhenhao Zou, 28, was convicted at Inner London Crown Court of drugging and raping 10 women.

The University College London (UCL) student is set to be sentenced on June 19.

Police believe more than 50 other women may have fallen prey to the student, which would make him one of the worst sex offenders the UK has seen.

Zou had previously been a student at Queen's University Belfast, where he studied mechanical engineering from 2017-2019.

It is understood that Queen's has been liaising with the Metropolitan Police in relation to the case, but does not at this stage believe that any offences relate to his time at Queen's University Belfast.

Sinn Fein MLA Linda Dillon raised the case at the Policing Board and asked what work is under way to determine if there were any victims in Northern Ireland.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said the Met have been liaising with the PSNI, adding that now that Zou has been convicted, an appeal can be made in terms of his time in Belfast.

He said that so far they have not seen any offending in Northern Ireland.

"However the very nature of the fact that we have now got the publicity we couldn't have before because that would have prejudiced the trial is again an opportunity to appeal for anybody to come forward who may have any concerns and have known this man around what he may have done," Mr Boutcher said.

"The issue is that many of the victims do not know that they are victims.

"I would appeal to anybody who met him or in any way was alone with him ... where somebody may have been in his accommodation which has been investigated by the Met, but this is another opportunity to reinforce that, that they come forward and speak to us.

"We are in close dialogue with the Met. That will continue."

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck said: "At this point I have not identified any victim or offending in Northern Ireland, however our liaison continues with the Metropolitan Police Service, we view this very much as still a live investigation in that regard.

"It's important that we use this opportunity to really appeal to anyone who feels that they have been impacted by this case or by this offender to please make contact with ourselves.