Mayor Alistair Cathcart pictured at the beacon lighting in Bangor during last year's D-Day commemoration

Ards and North Down Borough Council has announced several commemorative events and activities to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

Organised for May 8 and 9, beacon lightings will take place in Bangor, Newtownards and Ballyhalbert coinciding with the national commemoration, together with the raising of unique VE Day 80 flags, and a performance by the Band of the Royal Irish outside Bangor Castle.

Thursday, May 8 will mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day when World War Two officially ended in Europe. As a mark of respect, commemorations will begin when two unique VE Day 80 flags will be raised at 9am, with one outside Bangor Castle and the other at Conway Square, Newtownards.

At around 9.30pm in the evening, beacons will be lit outside Bangor Castle, at Newtownards’ Conway Square and at Ballyhalbert’s Burr Point.

The events and activities will come to a close on Friday, May 9 when the Band of the Royal Irish will hold a VE Day 80 performance outside Bangor Castle.

The Council have stated that a small grant scheme will operate with up to £1000 available for constituted community and voluntary groups.

Applications open on Monday, March 10 and will close on Monday, March 24.

Non-constituted community and voluntary groups will be able to avail of celebration packs on a first come, first served basis, while North Down Museum will host several events including WWII themed Little Historians workshops (23-25 April), a VE Recollections Exhibition (6 May – 3 August), a VE Day talk (8 May), and a VE Day Living History Family Day with Valhalla Theatre Group (11 May).

The Mayor of Ards and North Down, Councillor Alistair Cathcart, said: “Millions of people lost their lives during the Second World War. It brought huge suffering to people across the world so it is important to commemorate this occasion.

"We must remember those that fought for our country and secured our freedom. They gave up so much for the benefit of society and we must thank everyone that played their part in bringing the war to an end.