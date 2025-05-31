A ban on single-use vapes in Northern Ireland has come into effect

The ban also came into force across England, Scotland and Wales on Saturday.

It is estimated that as many as five million single-use vapes are thrown in bins or littered every week across the UK, rather than being recycled.

The new restriction aims to reduce the number of vapes going into landfill or discarded as litter, where they can release harmful substances into the environment and endanger wildlife.

It is also intended to stop valuable resources such as cobalt, copper and lithium being used in single-use devices.

Agricultural, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir said he hopes the ban will improve the environment as well as the public's health.

"Single-use vape waste can have a significant negative impact on our environment and biodiversity, and I welcome this ban which will benefit our environment as well as our general health and well-being," he said.

"My department as well as counterparts in the UK Government, Scotland and Wales have worked together to introduce this ban concurrently, to provide a consistent approach across the UK for businesses as well as customers.

"If you do use vapes, I would encourage you to now make it a habit not to discard the devices and dispose of any broken or expired vapes responsibly by taking them to your local shop."

The minister urged retailers to be aware of their legal responsibility to dispose of any old stock, adding they should offer a waste vape bin in-store for customers to recycle any remaining disposable units.

Businesses were given six months to prepare for the change by selling any existing stock of single-use vapes.