Kneecap’s performance at Glastonbury Festival will not be live-streamed but is likely to be made available on-demand, the BBC has said.

A number of politicians have called for the Irish rap trio to be removed from the line-up and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said their performance would not be “appropriate” after one of the members was charged with a terror offence.

A BBC spokesperson said: “As the broadcast partner, the BBC is bringing audiences extensive music coverage from Glastonbury, with artists booked by the festival organisers.

“While the BBC doesn’t ban artists, our plans ensure that our programming meets our editorial guidelines.

“We don’t always live-stream every act from the main stages and look to make an on-demand version of Kneecap’s performance available on our digital platforms, alongside more than 90 other sets.”

It is understood the BBC needs to consider the performance before making a final decision.

The band said on Instagram: “The propaganda wing of the regime has just contacted us….

“They WILL put our set from Glastonbury today on the iPlayer later this evening for your viewing pleasure.”

Liam Og O hAnnaidh, 27, was charged with allegedly displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hezbollah, while saying “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” at a gig in November last year.

On June 18 the rapper, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was cheered by hundreds of supporters as he arrived with bandmates Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in Free Mo Chara T-shirts.

He was released on unconditional bail until the next hearing at the same court on August 20.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said she thinks the BBC “should not be showing” the group’s set.

In an X post from last Saturday, she said: “The BBC should not be showing Kneecap propaganda.

“One Kneecap band member is currently on bail, charged under the Terrorism Act.