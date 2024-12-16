Belfast's 'Black Santa' has begun his annual sit-out in a bid to earn money for worthwhile charities as the countdown to Christmas continues.

Now in its 48th year, the event sees a senior church official don the now-traditional black Anglican coat, as well as pulling on his winter socks and mittens, to brave the elements outside St Anne’s Cathedral until Christmas Eve sees him head back inside – just in time for the real Santa Claus to put in an appearance.

The fundraising initiative started in 1976 when Dean Sammy Crooks collected money from passers-by in front of Belfast Cathedral, with the money then being distributed to local charities.

The local press described Dean Crooks as Belfast's Black Santa because of the iconic black robes worn during the sit out.

Dean of Belfast, The Very Rev Stephen Forde, begins his Black Santa sit out at St Anne’s Cathedral in Belfast City Centre

This year’s version sees the Very Reverend Stephen Forde, Dean of Belfast, sitting out for the seventh time.

A total of £171,000 was raised last year and this was distributed to 120 different charities.

However, in a recent interview with the News Letter, Rev Forde has targeted eclipsing that amount this time around.

He said: “This year, in 2024, the need from local charities is greater than ever.

"I hope that through the public’s generosity and by our continued partnership with professional services firm PwC, we will be able to raise even more than we did last year.

“Once again, the people of Belfast and beyond have the opportunity to show how much they care for so many who face real challenges this coming Christmas.

“As I get wrapped up against the weather in Donegall Street, I hope together we can exceed last year’s total and make a lasting difference through each of the local charities we will support this year.”

The 2024 appeal has a special focus on charities working for two groups of younger people who have particular needs in the community.

One is to help charities supporting families who have a member with autism.

A second focus will be charities working to prevent young people, in particular those who have been in care, from finding themselves homeless as they move to independent living.

The appeal will also provide funds to small charities across Northern Ireland and to support Christian Aid, as the sit-out has done since the beginning.

Black Santa will be on the cathedral steps morning and afternoon every day between December 16 and late on Christmas Eve, with the exception of Sunday, December 22, when he will be busy with the festive favourite Carols in the City afternoon service.

He also has the support of a band of ‘little helpers’ in the form of the bishops, canons and clergy of the cathedral - in fact, on occasion some of these Black Santa doubles can be seen sitting out at the Exchange Street entrance to St Anne’s this year.

Black Santa’s traditional wooden barrel will be open for passers-by to drop in donations as usual, from loose change to cash groups and individuals have collected over the year for the popular charity drive.

But with an increasingly cashless society, passers-by can also make a donation with a simple tap of a card or phone on his brand-new machine.